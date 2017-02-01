Feb 1 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis capital reports fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $131 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share

* Qtrly net premiums written decreased 22% to $464 million

* Qtrly net premiums earned were comparable at $922 million

* Qtrly combined ratio of 96.7 %, compared to 91.6%

* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share $1.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: