BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Feb 1 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis capital reports fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $131 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share
* Qtrly net premiums written decreased 22% to $464 million
* Qtrly net premiums earned were comparable at $922 million
* Qtrly combined ratio of 96.7 %, compared to 91.6%
* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share $1.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business