* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955 million

* Says q1 revenue of $954.7 million, up 1.5 percent from q4

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend at new increased rate of $0.22 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 6.5 percent on a constant currency basis

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $940 million to $980 million

* Q1 revenue $954.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.8 million

* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 2.5-8.5% year-over-year

* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.5 percent-8.5 percent year-over-year

* Q2 revenue view $960.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $954.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S