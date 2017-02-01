BRIEF-B2holding acquires a non-performing credit portfolio from Banca Sella
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA
Feb 2 Immofinanz :
* Announces the successful placement of approx. 4.5 million ordinary shares in Buwog AG
* The placing shares represent approximately 4.5% of the company's issued share capital
* The transaction generated total net proceeds to Immofinanz of approximately 97.4 million euros
* The transaction is expected to settle on 6 February, 2017
* Following settlement of the transaction, Immofinanz will hold approximately 4.7 million ordinary shares in the company which serve as underlying for the convertible bonds 2017 and 2018 Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA
* March quarter loss 8.8 million rupees versus loss 25.9 million rupees year ago