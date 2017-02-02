Feb 2 Gequity SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it issued 42.0 million no-par shares for the total value of 2.1 million euros ($2.27 million) in favour of Sintesi SpA

* As a result of the issue of shares in favour of Sintesi, 95.2 pct of the capital increase approved on Feb. 8, 2016, was subscribed for 5.0 million euros

