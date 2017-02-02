Feb 2 New Equity Ventures International AB :

* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd

* Ayima Holding is a London-based developer of SaaS-solutions and provider of IT consultancy services

* Transaction to be carried out via non-cash issue

* Following deal NEVI holding in B18 Invest IV would fall to 15.8 pct of votes and 22.2 pct of capital

* Will continue as active investor in B18 Invest IV and invests 1 million Swedish crowns ($114,533) in connection with the deal

* Plans to invest further 2 million crowns during coming quarter

