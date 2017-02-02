BRIEF-Acsion saye HEPS for year at 47 cents vs 45.9 cents yr ago
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
Feb 2 New Equity Ventures International AB :
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
* Ayima Holding is a London-based developer of SaaS-solutions and provider of IT consultancy services
* Transaction to be carried out via non-cash issue
* Following deal NEVI holding in B18 Invest IV would fall to 15.8 pct of votes and 22.2 pct of capital
* Will continue as active investor in B18 Invest IV and invests 1 million Swedish crowns ($114,533) in connection with the deal
* Plans to invest further 2 million crowns during coming quarter
Source text: bit.ly/2kVLOrx
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.7311 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund