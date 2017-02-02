Feb 2 Vodafone

* Ceo says thinking on uk not changed, reinforced by customer service improvements

* Ceo says made a good beginning on convergent offer in uk, although numbers small

* Ceo says no update on tax dispute in india, no link with idea cellular discussions

* Ceo says does 'not necessarily' need to do some kind of joint venture or other deal in the uk

* Ceo says in the uk focusing on pure broadband, not on tv

* Ceo says focusing on building the base, tv remains an option

* Ceo says see potential for fibre deals in germany, number of promising initiatives

* Ceo says do not have any plan to move hq out of uk Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)