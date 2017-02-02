BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 JR Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has signed an annex to the letter of intent with Silva Capital Group SA concerning the negotiations over cooperation
* The parties now declare that the negotiations shall finish by the end of Feb.
* Earlier on, they planned to complete negotiations by the end of 2016
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY