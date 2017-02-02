BRIEF-Merlin Group acquires newly issued shares in Topmall
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS ACQUIRED 25,011 OF NEW SHARES OF TOPMALL SP. Z O.O. ISSUED UNDER CAPITAL INCREASE FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS
Feb 2 Indata SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit has signed an agreement with Poland's Treasury-Police Commander in Chief (KGP) for the delivery of IT equipment
* The maximum amount KGP wants to spend on the equipment is 11.2 million zlotys net ($2.81 million)
($1 = 3.9916 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 5.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 5.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO