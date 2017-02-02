Feb 2 Indata SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit has signed an agreement with Poland's Treasury-Police Commander in Chief (KGP) for the delivery of IT equipment

* The maximum amount KGP wants to spend on the equipment is 11.2 million zlotys net ($2.81 million)

