BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Barwa Real Estate Co
* Unit signs deal with Qatar Petroleum to terminate 9 financial lease contracts, unit gains 1.30 billion riyals from contract terminations Source: (bit.ly/2kZKbbk) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY