Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Q4 revenue $2.67 billion
* Group 1 automotive reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.74
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share of $1.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Group 1 automotive inc says q4 total revenue was flat at $2.7 billion
* Group 1 automotive inc - new vehicle revenues decreased 1.7 percent in quarter
* Group 1 automotive inc - in quarter, retail used vehicle revenues increased 0.8 percent on 0.5 percent higher unit sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC