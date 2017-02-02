BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 Msci Inc :
* MSCI reports financial results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says recorded quarterly recurring sales of $42.2 million, up 22.7 percent from same quarter last year
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $292.8 million versus $272.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.73
* As of December 31, 2016 there were 2,862 employees, up 3.9%, from 2,754 as of December 31, 2015
* MSCI Inc - FY 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* FY 2017 total operating expenses are expected to be in range of $690 million to $705 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 22 ON CAPITAL DECREASE VIA REMISSION OF 20.0 MILLION SERIES B SHARES OF THE COMPANY