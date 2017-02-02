Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Feb 2 Resolute Forest Products Inc :
* Resolute reports preliminary fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.50
* Q4 sales $889 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.03 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says wood products finished goods inventory increased slightly, by 3 million board feet, or 2%, to 124 million board feet in quarter
* Says following review of recycled newsprint assets during Q4, recorded impairment and other associated charges of $27 million
* Says "In market pulp, market conditions appear more favorable over next two quarters given recent price increase announcements"
* Says for market pulp segment, anticipate latter part of 2017 to be more challenging
* Says for 2017, capital expenditures will be lowered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOC