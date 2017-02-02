Feb 2 Ryder System Inc :

* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017

* Ryder reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, and provides 2017 forecast

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.78 to $5.08

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.10 to $5.40 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.92

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.84

* Ryder forecasts full-year 2017 comparable earnings from continuing operations of $5.10 to $5.40 per diluted share

* Is also establishing a q1 2017 comparable earnings forecast of $0.82 to $0.92 per diluted share

* In q4, used vehicle environment proved even more challenging than expected, now anticipate these conditions to continue over next 18 months

* Qtrly total revenues $1,729.2 million versus $1,672.7 million

* Planning modestly higher capital expenditures this year due to increased investments to refresh our rental fleet

* Q4 revenue view $1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 reflects negative impacts in used vehicle sales and commercial rental product lines