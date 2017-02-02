LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the
world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income
market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly
positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
Presenting the Bank of England's inflation report on
Thursday, governor Carney said he could see "scenarios in either
direction" for monetary policy, given rising inflation and risks
to economic growth on the horizon.
The BoE revised its headline inflation projection down to
1.8% from 2% for the first quarter of 2017, but it expects price
rises to accelerate this year and average 2.7% in 2018, well
above its stated 2% target.
However, some believe official estimates are already
understating the pace of inflation, based on more reactive
online prices.
Online UK inflation is already around 3%, according to State
Street Global Markets, which sources daily online price data
from PriceStats.
"While inflation is forecast to rise sharply later this
year, online measures of inflation warn that it is already a
growing concern," said Michael Metcalfe, global head of macro
strategy at SSGM.
The BoE also boosted its projection for GDP growth in 2017
sharply on Thursday, from 1.4% to 2.0%, the second upward
revision since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.
The implication, said Metcalfe, is that without the cushion
of much slower growth, it is no longer a certainty that monetary
policy will be able to remain so accommodative for the whole of
2017.
"The good news," he said, "is even the possibility of an
interest rate hike in 2017 may lend some support to sterling,
the weakness of which has been one of the main drivers of higher
inflation."
Sterling has lost some 18% of its value in US dollar terms
since the Brexit vote, the BoE noted, though it has regained 3%
since November, easing the pressure on inflation slightly.
Still, the BoE's monetary policy committee, which voted
unanimously to leave interest rates and asset purchases on hold
on Thursday, reiterated that there are "limits to the extent
that above-target inflation can be tolerated".
State Street's figures point to a similar gap in the US
between market inflation expectations and online prices, which
have made an unseasonal surge following the Black Friday
shopping campaign in late November, according to the firm.
Credit concerns
The credit market is "mispricing the current headline
inflation pick-up", said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
in a note published on Wednesday.
Periods of rising inflation are typically negative for
credit instruments, but BAML's research shows a decade-high
divergence between corporate bond spreads and headline
inflation, suggesting fixed-income investors have not yet
reacted to the risk to their portfolios.
"The reflation trade is strong across Europe and the US with
rates moving higher," they wrote. "The global [quantitative
easing] is reaching 'peak strength' this quarter."
"However, the reflation knock-on effect is ultimately
negative for credit."
Euro area inflation jumped from 1.1% to 1.8% in January, the
ECB said last month, but core inflation, which strips out more
volatile prices such as energy and food, was flat at 0.9% - well
below the central bank's stated target of below but close to 2%.
BAML said it was "notable" that the credit market is still
focusing on core rather than headline inflation.
"At current levels," they said, "we fear that a policy
mistake, like the one of the forthcoming April tapering
decision, will ultimately be negatively received by credit
investors."
The risk is particularly acute for investment grade
corporate bonds, which rallied virtually throughout 2016 in
Europe, helped by ECB buying.
This is because rising yields on government bonds as
economic data strengthens reduce the need for more risk-averse
bond investors to seek higher returns in the strongest corporate
names.
At the same time, BAML said cash will also flow towards high
yield bonds, because their data show high yield outperforms
investment-grade in Europe as rates rise.
"Amid a rising rates backdrop, we see that the balance of
flows in the fixed income market will likely favour high yield
and govies more than flows into high grade funds."
(Reporting by Tom Porter)