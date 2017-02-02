BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 Deutsche Bank CFO says on analyst call discussing Q4 earnings
* We are clearly convinced we can take the bank to a 10 percent roe target, if that will be by 2018 remains to be seen
* Basel IV impact will hit only in next decade
* Cost target of 22 billion is upper limit, cannot give new cost guidance as of today
* Expects to apply more balance sheet in credit solutions part of fixed income business
* Lost business in prime brokerage in high teens percent around Sep/Oct, have seen recovery in the meantime of a quarter of what we had lost
* Revenue losses relating to Deutsche Bank's idiosyncratic Sep/Oct turmoil amounted to about 600 million eur Further company coverage:
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities