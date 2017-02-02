Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Shell CFO Simon Henry says its Qatar GTL plant was being shut down for maintenance, could take 'a couple of months' to bring back
* Shell CFO says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko which expires in 2017, operatorship likely to be 'consolidated in different way'
* Shell CFO Henry says Haynesville US shale position 'won't necessarily stay in our portfolio' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market