Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell CFO Simon Henry says its Qatar GTL plant was being shut down for maintenance, could take 'a couple of months' to bring back

* Shell CFO says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko which expires in 2017, operatorship likely to be 'consolidated in different way'

* Shell CFO Henry says Haynesville US shale position 'won't necessarily stay in our portfolio' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso)