* Said on Thursday that its unit, Chmielowskie Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement with Retail Concept Sp. z o.o. (Retail Concept) concerning negotiations for the sale of property within Siewierz Jeziorna investment

* Estimated amount of the transaction may reach 8.5 million zlotys ($2.12 million)

