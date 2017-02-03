WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 3 Alteco Medical AB :
* Said on Thursday had signed exclusive distribution agreement with Neurotechs Ltda in Brazil
* Agreement runs for three years with extension option
* Once Alteco Medical is granted registration in Brazil, company will receive order of 75,000 euros ($80,633)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.