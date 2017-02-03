Feb 3 Alteco Medical AB :

* Said on Thursday had signed exclusive distribution agreement with Neurotechs Ltda in Brazil

* Agreement runs for three years with extension option

* Once Alteco Medical is granted registration in Brazil, company will receive order of 75,000 euros ($80,633)

Source text: bit.ly/2l3e0rU

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)