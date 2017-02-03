Feb 3 Guy Degrenne SA :
* H1 revenue 40.4 million euros ($43.45 million) vs 42.3
million euros year ago
* H1 recurring operating loss of 1.6 million euros vs loss
of 1.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 2.9 million euros vs loss of 1.6 million
euros year ago
* Considers that the objective of restoring the operating
profit before exceptional items for the current financial year,
as announced on Sept 21, 2016, will not be achieved
* Confirms that the Group's consolidated net working capital
is sufficient to meet the Group's obligations over the next
twelve months
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
