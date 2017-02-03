Feb 3Resilux NV :
* Announces potential voluntary and conditional public
tender offer for its shares and warrants by Bain Capital Europe
Fund IV, L.P.
* Board of directors of Resilux has been informed about the
intentions of Bain Capital and confirms discussions are
progressing well and that there is an agreement in principle on
the terms thereof
* Board intends to recommend the potential offer
* Potential offer is supported by the founding family
shareholders of Resilux, holding approximately 57.59 pct of the
outstanding Resilux shares
* Founding family shareholders have irrevocably confirmed
that they will tender their shares
