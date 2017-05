Feb 3Banco BPI SA :

* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA

* To present its objection within the relevant time frame

