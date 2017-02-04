DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf carriers Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways said on Saturday they will allow passengers barred
from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive
order to board U.S.-bound flights after a federal judge blocked
the move.
U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has advised both
airlines they can board travellers from seven Muslim-majority
countries and all refugees who had been banned under the order,
the airlines said.
"Acceptance will naturally be subject to checks completed by
U.S. authorities as existed prior to the issuance of the
Executive Order on 27 January," an Etihad spokesman told Reuters
in emailed comments.
A Qatar Airways spokeswoman confirmed the airline was again
accepting all passengers with valid travel documents.
Trump's suspension on the entry of nationals from Iran,
Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees
caught airlines off guard, with some carriers forced to
re-roster flight crew in order to abide by the order.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alexander Smith)