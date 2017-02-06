Feb 6 Sygnity SA :

* Said on Friday that its Q1 2016/2017 preliminary net sales were 119.5 million zlotys ($29.91 million), down 14.5 percent year on year

* Q1 prelim. EBITDA was 5.2 million zlotys, down 52.9 percent year on year

* Q1 prelim. net profit was 236,000 zlotys, down 93.1 pct year on year

* Net debt was 25.8 mln zlotys on Dec. 31

* Says the biggest impact on Q1 prelim. results had the fall in public tenders, what resulted in the lower number and smaller value of contracts undertaken by Sygnity

($1 = 3.9950 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)