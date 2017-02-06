BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Playway SA :
* Said on Friday it signed an agreement with the partners of Fishing Games Sp. z o.o. (Fishing Games) concerning a capital increase of Fishing Games to 0.1 million zlotys ($25,034) from 33,000 zlotys
* The capital increase of Fishing Games to be undertaken via an issue of new shares in exchange for cash contribution of 67,000 zlotys
* After the capital increase Playway will hold 80 pct stake in Fishing Games
* The partners of Fishing Games are Playway, Jakub Trzebinski and Mateusz Zawadzki
* Fishing Games resolved to change its name to Ultimate Games
* The proceeds from the capital increase will be allocated for the completion of the "Ultimate Fishing" game
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9945 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago