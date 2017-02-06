BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Ulusoy Un :
* Wins Uited Nation World Food Programme tender at USD 528 to deliver wheat flour to Iraq until March 15
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago