BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Casta Diva Group SpA :
* Said on Friday that the expert appointed by the court of Milan determined that the withdrawal value of Blue Note SpA shares is 2.28 euros ($2.45) per share
* The withdrawal value determined by the board of Blue Note SpA, which was challenged by two shareholders, amounted to 2.30 euros per share
($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.