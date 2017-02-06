BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops
* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees
Feb 6 Alma Market SA :
* Said on Friday that as the result of the sale on Feb. 1 of 504,225 of the company's shares, Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU "Zlota Jesien" (OFE PZU) holds no stake in Alma Market
* March quarter consol total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees