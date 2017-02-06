BRIEF-India's Ugar Sugar Works March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
** January preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (class 8) in North America were 22,200 units, up 21 pct yr/yr, according to data from ACT Research released late on Friday
** Volvo shares up 0.1 pct in early trade on Monday, slightly outperforming Stockholm blue-chip OMXS30 index which is down by 0.4 pct by 0855 GMT (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees versus profit 616.4 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.