BRIEF-Covalon Q2 earnings per share C$0.02
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Hungary's Richter :
* Sees 2017 revenues from Esmya medicine at EUR 80 million -CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues from Grunenthal product portfolio at EUR 40-45 million - CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 operating profit margin at 11 percent - CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues rising by 3 percent y/y in euros - CEO
* Sales and marketing expenses seen at 29-30 pct of 2017 revenues
* Research and development spending seen at 12 pct of revenues
* Gross margin seen at 56-57 pct -CEO
* Oral contraceptive market to contract over the long run
* CEO says 2017 guidance "not conservative, but realistic"
* Revenues from biggest market Russia to rise by 3 pct in roubles
* Polish, Romanian, domestic Hungarian revenues to stagnate in local currency terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)