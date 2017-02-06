Feb 6 Vantage Development SA
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) announces a tender offer for
18,783,120 shares representing 30.08 pct stake in Vantage
Development at 3.25 zloty per share
* Fedha represents Grzegorz Dzik, Jozef Biegaj, the Czech
Republic-based Nutit AS and TradeBridge Czechy (parties)
* Fedha is a unit of Nutit AS and Nutit AS is controlled by
Grzegorz Dzik
* Fedha does not own any shares of Vantage Development
* The parties jointly own 69.92 pct stake in Vantage
Development, they have united to buy shares and vote jointly
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from Feb. 23
to March 27
Source text - bit.ly/2kJtNPn
($1 = 3.9879 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)