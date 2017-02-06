Feb 6 CNA Financial Corp :

* CNA Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share $0.89

* Declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share and a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share

* Says Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for Q4 and full year was 99.9% and 95.9%, respectively.

* Qtrly net written premiums $1,525 million versus $1,585 million

* Says catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million

* Catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million, after tax, as compared with $27 million, after tax, in prior year quarter

* Catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2016 were primarily from U.S. weather-related events

* Qtrly total Life and Group Non-Core total operating revenues $334 million versus $299 million

* Book value per share excluding AOCI $44.89 for the quarter ended Dec, 2016