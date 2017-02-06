Feb 6 Immunovaccine Inc :
* Immunovaccine's lead immuno-oncology candidate to enter
investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer
in combination with approved anti-PD-1 drug
* Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to conduct Phase 2
clinical trial to evaluate use of combination of immunotherapies
from co and Merck
* Expects to announce top-line interim results for Phase 1B
trial of DPX-Survivac by end of March 2017
* In addition to Phase 2 trial, Immunovaccine is conducting
a phase 1B trial with Incyte Corporation
