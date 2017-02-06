Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Steps up fiscal 2017 EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05
* Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152 million
* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $1.59
* For fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be
around 12%
* For fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be
around 5%
* Sees capital expenditures to approximate $1.0 billion for
fiscal 2017
* In fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production
(chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should increase approximately
2-3%
* As co continues with integration of Hillshire Brands,
expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal
2017 from acquisition
* Profit improvement plan for Legacy Prepared Foods business
with some incremental synergies expected to be realized in
fiscal 2018
* Expect earnings cadence for remainder of fiscal year to
follow "more normal patterns, including seasonality typical of
our Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
