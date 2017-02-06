WRAPUP 3-Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches at least 201 in Sri Lanka, India
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Feb 6 CEZ
* Says its Skoda Praha unit agreed partnership with GE to build coal-fired TPP Pljevlja II power plant in Montenegro and help investor EPCG secure financing.
* Skoda expects to present a final proposal of the financial structure and financing conditions for the project by the end of February.
* CEZ signed deal to build 254 MW coal-fired plant in Montenegro in September 2016 Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Expects that profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2017 will be approximately over 70% lower