WRAPUP 3-Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches at least 201 in Sri Lanka, India
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Feb 6 First Foundation Inc:
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
* First foundation announces 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $31.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Expects that profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2017 will be approximately over 70% lower