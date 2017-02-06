BRIEF-Niche Capital Emas says Khairul Idham Bin Ismail redesignated as non-executive chairman
* Redesignated Khairul Idham Bin Ismail as non-executive chairman
Feb 6 Latecoere :
* FY revenue 655.2 million euros ($703.55 million) versus 622.1 million euros year ago
* 2016 operational performance expected in line with stated objectives
* The objective of generating operating cash flow for the year 2016 of 7 pct of turnover (approximately 45 million euros) is confirmed
* On 15 May unit was granted by Securities And Futures Commission Of Hong Kong a licence to carry out type 4 regulated activity under sfo