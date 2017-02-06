BRIEF-GWS Production Q1 net turnover at SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds Vodafone appeal)
Feb 6 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Wins tender to provide mobile services to public institutions.
* Tender worth 5 billion forints ($17.3 million) over 39 months.
* Vodafone's Hungarian unit has appealed to a court against the Public Procurement Directorate's (KEF) decision to disqualify its bid at the mobile tender -Vodafone statement published by the state news agency MTI Further company coverage: ($1 = 288.3 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
* Q1 NET TURNOVER SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with Guizhou Radio Film&TV Media Group on IPTV new media and tourism business