BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 6 Spain's Grifols :
* Says it has concluded the debt refinancing process it started on Jan. 9 and has refinanced debt for $6.3 billion
* Says in a statement the average cost of the refinanced debt is 2.65 percent and the margin has fallen by 100 basis points to 200 basis points.
* Says the average term of the debt is 7 years
* Says Nomura, Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the bookrunners
* Says is committed to rapidly reducing its leverage levels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.