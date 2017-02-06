UPDATE 5-Oil slips as more U.S. drilling outweighs OPEC-led cuts
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Feb 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc :
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. to report full year and fourth quarter 2016 results on February 13, 2017; provides selected full year 2016 guidance
* Expects full year system net restaurant growth of 200 and 735 for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI total revenues of $4,135 - $4,150 million
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016 RBI net income of $950 - $960 million
* Sees full year 2016 RBI capital expenditures of approximately $34 million
* Sees FY 2016 full year comparable sales growth of 2.5% and 2.3% for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees total debt as at December 31, 2016 of $8,910 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.