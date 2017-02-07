Feb 7 Hexaware Technologies Ltd

* Hexaware Technologies-in 2016,co saw reduced dependence on h1b;committed to continuous reduction of dependence on visas

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol profit after tax 1.21 billion rupees

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol income from operations 9.41 billion rupees

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd says declared inertim dividend of INR 1 per share

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - consol profit after tax in dec quarter last year was 993.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol income from operations was 8.20 billion rupees

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd says board gave in-principle approval for merger of unit Risk Technology International with co

* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - believes that any changes regarding immigration policy that happen in future is likely to have impact from late 2018 only