BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Bachem Holding AG :
* Renews supply contract with AstraZeneca for the peptide active substance Goserelin
* Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will continue acquiring the peptide active substance Goserelin from Bachem for the next five years
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer