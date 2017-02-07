Feb 7 Karolinska Development AB :

* Said on Monday will present a proposal to shareholders to approve its decision on a new issue of B-shares to the convertible holders offering the convertible holders to "set-off" their convertibles as payment for new B-shares

* Concluded that reducing the convertible debt will lead to a strengthening of the company's equity position and ensuring that its current cash resources can be used to invest in new portfolio companies

