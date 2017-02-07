Feb 7 ABC Data SA :

* Said on Monday that it decided to revise strategic options in all areas of business to determine optimal variant of its development and strategy for 2016-2018

* Plans to take under consideration various options, including development via acquisitions with investor's support or a capital increase, strategic alliance, or none of the above

* Hired Rothschild Global Advisory as a financial advisor

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)