BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 ABC Data SA :
* Said on Monday that it decided to revise strategic options in all areas of business to determine optimal variant of its development and strategy for 2016-2018
* Plans to take under consideration various options, including development via acquisitions with investor's support or a capital increase, strategic alliance, or none of the above
* Hired Rothschild Global Advisory as a financial advisor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.