BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Feb 7 Biofrontera AG :
* Reported on Monday it receives positive preliminary results for the primary endpoint of its Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its topical drug BF-200 ALA (Ameluz) in combination with daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT)
* Results will be employed for the filing of the EU label extension, which Biofrontera plans to submit in the second quarter of 2017
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer