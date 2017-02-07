Feb 7 Biofrontera AG :

* Reported on Monday it receives positive preliminary results for the primary endpoint of its Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its topical drug BF-200 ALA (Ameluz) in combination with daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT)

* Results will be employed for the filing of the EU label extension, which Biofrontera plans to submit in the second quarter of 2017

