BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7UmweltBank AG :
* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year of 16.2 million euros ($17.33 million), up 3.6 percent vs previous year
* Business volume also rose sharply in 2016, from just 3 billion euros to over 3.4 billion euros ($3.64 billion)
* FY net commission income fell slightly to just under 4.4 million euros
* FY earnings before taxes and reserves were not quite as high as the previous year and amounted to 46 million euros
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.