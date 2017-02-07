BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Trabzonspor :
* Reported on Monday Q2 revenue of 39.0 million lira ($10.53 million) versus 22.8 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss was 31.7 million lira versus loss of 60.2 million lira year ago


($1 = 3.7050 liras)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting