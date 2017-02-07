BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Briju SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholder, Letamor Holdings Limited, decided to revise strategic options for investment portfolio relocation
* The revision of strategic options includes also a possibility of sale of a part or all of 1.5 million shares representing 25.09 pct stake of Briju
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting