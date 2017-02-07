BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Wittchen SA :
* Reported on Monday January 2017 revenue 10.9 million zlotys ($2.72 million), up 22 percent year on year
($1 = 4.0020 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting