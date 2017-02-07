Feb 7 Larq SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA, signed a contract with Gliwice city for the implementation of bicycle rental system

* The contract value amounts to 931,544 zlotys gross ($232,363.18)

* The contract to be completed till Nov. 30, 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)