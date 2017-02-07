BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Feb 7 Larq SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA, signed a contract with Gliwice city for the implementation of bicycle rental system
* The contract value amounts to 931,544 zlotys gross ($232,363.18)
* The contract to be completed till Nov. 30, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.