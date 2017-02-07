BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Feb 7 Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret :
* Decides to apply to Capital Markets Board to make 10.2 million B group shares of the company tradable which were held as warrant within the scope of refinancing agreement of financial debts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: